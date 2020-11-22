LA PORTE CITY—Patricia D. “Pat” Brown, 87, of La Porte City, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born December 25, 1932 in Keystone the daughter of Ralph and Darlene King Sellers. She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950. She married Ben R. Brown on August 25, 1951 in Oklahoma City, OK; he preceded her in death on December 19, 1996.

She was actively involved in the farming operation that she and Ben built together side by side for forty-five years. She kept the books with accuracy and provided excellent meals, as well as running the combine every fall for many years. Pat was an excellent seamstress and shared that skill with the local FFA Chapter by embroidering the names on the blue FFA jackets of new member. In later years, her community involvement focused on donating to various needs in the community. She donated yearly scholarships to the Union Community Scholarship Fun for graduating seniors pursuing agricultural and teaching careers. Pat was a long-time member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City.