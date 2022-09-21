March 14, 1928-September 18, 2022

JOHNSTON-Patricia C. Entz, 94 of Johnston, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Bishop Drum in Johnston. She was born March 14, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Daniel D. and Bernice Houck Hogan. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1945.

Following high school, she worked as a clerk at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. off and on for 30 years, until retiring in 1982. She married Joseph “Joe” Entz on August 11, 1951, in Waterloo. He died August 26, 2013.

Patty enjoyed singing and listening to music. She and Joe took their family vacations every year following retirement they traveled to Ireland, England, Germany, and France. They enjoyed attending various Rose Bowls and the Kentucky Derby. They were longtime members of St. Joseph Parish and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Farm Bureau Women.

She is survived by her children, Margaret “Peggy” (Michael) Martin, Verona, WI, Mary Entz, Johnston, and David (Lynda Fitzpatrick) Entz, Johnston; five grandchildren, Nathaniel (Sarah) Martin, Katie (Brian) Paterson, David Martin, Alistair Entz, and Rosie Fitzpatrick; great-grandchildren, Kelly and Lilly Martin, and Henry and Flynn Paterson, one brother, Paul Hogan, Des Moines; two sisters, Margaret Feeley, Bonita Springs, FL, and Carol (Carl) Esker, Cedar Rapids; and brother-in-law, Larry Recker.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband; sister, Mary Lou Recker; and two brothers, John (Marg) Hogan, and Charlie (Gert) Hogan.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment in Mount Olivet Mausoleum Cemetery. Family will greet friends an hour before the services at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Locke on 4th St. is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.