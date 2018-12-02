(1947-2018)
WATERLOO — Patricia C. Coughlin, 71, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Marjorie Tanner Coughlin.
Patricia graduated from Columbus High School and Gates Business College. She retired from Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. and later worked for GMAC Mortgage.
Survivors include: several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Michael.
Services: will be planned for after the new year. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
