WATERLOO – Patricia C. Coughlin, 71, of Waterloo, died Nov. 21 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Marjorie Tanner Coughlin. Patricia graduated from Columbus High School and Gates Business College. She retired from Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co., and later worked for GMAC Mortgage.

Survivors: several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Michael.

Services: A celebration of Pat's life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Comfort Suites, 7402 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

