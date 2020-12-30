May 4, 1938-December 27, 2020

Patricia Beulah Spake, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo. She was born May 4, 1938, in Dike, daughter of Roy and Lauretta (Henningsen) Hollis. Pat graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1956 and Iowa State Teacher’s College in 1958 with a degree in Early Education. She was married to David Spake on August 13, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls. Pat taught at several area schools, retiring in 2003 from Longfellow Elementary in Waterloo.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 54 years, David. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Michael) Collins of Baudette, MN; her son, Eric (Angie) Spake of Sioux City, IA; 4 grandchildren: Meredith Layman, A. J. (Laurel) Spake, Jonah Spake and Erin Spake; and a brother, Edwin (Sandy) Hollis of Denver

Pat’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery in Dike. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls.

Pat enjoyed quilting and reading. She had a close circle of friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. Above all else, Pat loved her family and creating memories with her children and grandchildren.