EVANSDALE —- Patricia B. Tarbox, 94, of Evansdale, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born May 28, 1925, in Chicago, daughter of William and Amanda Hagedorn Carpenter. She was a graduate of Augusta High School in Wisconsin.
She married Vernon Harold Tarbox on March 30, 1946, in Fall Creek, Wis.; he died June 27, 2002.
Survivors: three daughters, Victoria Herrmann of Janesville, Geraldine (Stephen) Tullis of Waterloo, and Jacalyn (Roy) Cole of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a stepfather, Hallam Chase; her husband; a son in infancy; a brother, William Carpenter; and a son-in-law, William Herrmann.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements, (319) 232-2222.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Patricia enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family.
