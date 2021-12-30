September 15, 1930-December 24, 2021

CRESCO-Patricia Ann (Zobel) Seebach, 91, of Cresco, died Friday, December 24, at Regional Health Services of Howard County Hospital, Cresco, from complications associated with a stroke.

She was born Sept. 15, 1930, daughter of Harold and Mabel Zobel. On June 7, 1953, she married Lyle George Seebach.

Patricia (“Pat”) graduated from Dysart High School in 1947, then attended Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls. She completed her degree in Business Education in 1951. She taught for one year in Colfax, then at Iowa Falls High School. She and Lyle became engaged in 1952.

After marrying, Pat and Lyle moved together to the Early Dawn Farm north of Dysart. Pat taught at Dysart High School. Ann, Bart, and Brad were born during the years on the farm and in Dysart. The family moved to Cresco in 1962, with Pat resuming teaching once her children were in school. She taught in the North Winneshiek schools for several years, then taught full-time in the Howard-Winneshiek schools from 1971 until retirement.

Pat was a lay leader and devoted member of the First Congregational Church (UCC) in Cresco from the 1960s through the mid-1990s, after which she and Lyle transferred their membership to the United Methodist Church. She increased her involvement in the community as her children graduated from high school and moved away. She served the community through church committees, UMW, PEO, and as a member of the governing board for the Evans Memorial Home.

Pat was a devoted wife and mother. She was also an open-minded, independent thinker who read widely and studied deeply. She was a seeker of truths. Her emotional connection with her extended family was strong and well-tended. She had a rare ability to show her children and grandchildren unconditional love and support them, even when talking with them about how and why she might disagree with some decisions. Her faith, her caring, and her kindness will be remembered by many.

Survived by: a daughter, Ann of Cresco, Ia.; two sons, Bart (Pam) of Canton, Minn., and Brad (Jessica) of Holmen, Wis.; four grandchildren, Cameron, Hayley, Ethan, and Rachel; and three brothers, Walter (Ginny), Robert (Dorothy), and Richard.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Lyle; and a brother, Eugene.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Cresco, Iowa, on January 29, 2022. Details are currently undetermined.