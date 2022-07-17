December 5, 1928-July 14, 2022

JESUP-Patricia Ann Youngblut, 93 years old of Jesup, IA, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Winding Creek Meadows in Jesup.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. – Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Catholic Daughter Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church in Jesup.

Patricia was born December 5, 1928, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Lawrence R. Seery and Lavena K. (Kraus) Seery. On September 14, 1948, she was united in marriage to Arthur John “Tommy” Youngblut at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. She worked 32 years at Rath Packing in Waterloo before attending Hawkeye Tech to become a home health aide. She received the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1986. She is most remembered by her grandchildren for her years cutting hair. She opened her own barbershop in Jesup in 1987. She operated Pat’s Barber & Style Salon in the downtown business district of Jesup for many years until retiring. She was also a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America, and active in the church choir as well as a member of the Singing Nuns when they were active.

Mrs. Youngblut is survived by her five children; Russel (Deb) Youngblut of Waterloo, Nancy (William) Schneider of Waterloo, Terene (Michael) Kelly of Independence, MO, Mary (Darryl) Higdon of Jesup, and Thomas (Connie) Youngblut of Jesup; 17 grandchildren; Calista Horan, Clint Youngblut, Shondri Lim, Brian Youngblut, Gail Borgerding, Karrie Hekel, Jonathan Kelly,Lauri Hekel,Jennifer Davidson, Danielle Schmidt, Christopher Higdon, James Kelly, Matthew Higdon, Paul Youngblut, Michelle Hekel, Elizabeth Ackerson, and Kaitlyn Hulseberg; 26 great grandchildren; and one brother, Lawrence (Nancy) Seery of Cedar Falls, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four sisters; Mary Spooner, Ileen Dunn, Karen Mills and Darlene Seery; and one infant brother.

