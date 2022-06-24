May 30, 2022

Patricia Ann Wynne (Sweigart) Groseclose 74 of Jordan, MN passed peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2022, after a long battle with depression, diabetes, Lewy Body Dementia, and Parkinson Disease.

Services will be June 27, 2022 at Friendship Church in Prior Lake, MN, visitation is at 1pm followed by the service at 2pm with food to follow.

Interment will be June 28, 2022 at Fairview/Lester Cemetery in Dunkerton, IA at 2pm.

Survived by her daughter Shari (Sweigart) Schmit (Dennis) grandkids Logan, Kurt, Shirley, and Meraposa, Shari’s father Clarence Sweigart, step-children, David (Valerie) Wilson, Lisa (Eric) Feinblatt, Michael Groseclose, and Scott (Lindsay) Groseclose, 11 step-grandchildren and 10 great step-grandchildren.

Patty Ann is preceded in death husband Richard Groseclose, her parents and grandparents, Wayne Wynne (brother), her step-son Steven Groseclose, and step-granddaughter Chloe Groseclose.

Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN is in charge of funeral arrangements.