December 23, 1940-January 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia Ann Spears, 81, of Waterloo passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from Parkinson’s Disease. A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is assisting the family.

Patricia was born on December 23, 1940, in Elgin, IL the daughter of Paul and Kathryn (Lantz) Cooper. She was united in marriage to Ronald Spears on April 17, 1983, in White Bear Lake, MN. Patricia had worked as telephone operator and dispatcher. In her spare time, she was a Master Quilter.

Survivors include her husband Ronald of Waterloo, sister Susan Smith of St. Peter, MO, children Alan (Colleen) Mortiz of Hampton, IA, Val Mortiz of West Brook, CT, and Scott (Mendy) Mortiz of Maxwell, IA, stepchildren Kim (Brian) Harper of West Union, IA, Rod (Norine) Spears of Lawrence, KS, and Sarah (Matthias) Moeschlin of Rummingen, Germany, grandchildren Jason Mortiz, Nicole Mortiz, Katie Mortiz, Eleanor Hall, Charles Hall, Harrison Cook, and Meg Cook, step grandchildren Lakisha Aller, Jesse Hapke, Zach Spears, Kieran Spears, Adi Spears, and Kaden Moeschlin, and great grandchildren Luke and Logan Mortiz, Nadera and Jodi Aller, and Grey and Sloan Hapke.

Preceding her in death were her parents, daughter Kimberly Mortiz, and stepdaughter Cynthia Spears.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or EWALU, Strawberry Point, IA.

