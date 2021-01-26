La Porte City—Patricia Ann “Patty” Allen, 82, of La Porte City, died Sun., Jan. 24, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born Nov. 24, 1938 in rural Benton County, the daughter of Robert and Kathryn Carrol Keegan. She was a 1956 graduate of La Porte City High School. She married Richard C. “Dick” Allen on April 20, 1963 in Eagle Center. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2000. She and her husband Dick farmed for many years in the rural La Porte City area. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, and enjoyed her antiques, knitting and card clubs. Survived by: 2 sons, Galen (Shari) and Chad (Tonya) all of La Porte City; 2 daughters, Kaylene (Greg) Wright of La Porte City and Karla (Rod) Nielsen of Brandon; 2 children from Europe, Dirk and Anita; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Connie) Keegan of La Porte City. Preceded in death by: her parents and her husband. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.