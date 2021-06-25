March 15, 1948-June 22, 2021

HOLLAND-Patricia Ann Neessen, 73, of Holland, Iowa passed away on June 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in Rural Holland, Iowa. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Patricia Ann Neessen was born March 15, 1948, in Eldora, IA, daughter of Carl J. and Carrie (Murra) Nederhoff. She graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1965 and then attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls for one year. She was employed as a secretary for five years in the law firm of Kliebenstein & Heronimus in Grundy Center and also served as a church organist for more than fifty years.

On May 11, 1971, she married LuRay Neessen in Wellsburg, IA. They raised their family on a farm by Wellsburg until they moved to Holland, IA in 2000.