December 19, 1929-May 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia Ann Koenig, 92 passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2022 at Northcrest Specialty Care, Waterloo Iowa, of Covid. She was born on her grandparent’s farm in rural Castalia to Blake and Florence (Pufahl) Albright, on December 19, 1929.

She married Merlin Koenig on November 3, 1945 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She farmed along side Merlin on the family farm for many years. Pat was a caring, creative person, enjoying writing, watercolor and oil painting and was a talented China painter. She also loved music, jeopardy, crossword puzzles, horseback riding, deer hunting, bowling, and proudly sharing photos of her family.

To cherish her remembrance are children, Darwin (Mona) Koenig, Cynthia (Tom) Gardner, Donna Balk, and Paul (Heather) Koenig; her sister, Pam Breitsprecher; grandchildren, John (Laura), David (Mary Jo), Brad (Amy) Gardner, Angelyn and Joshua Balk, Heather (Jeff) Brandt, Hillarie, Harrison (Brooke) and Holister Koenig; great grandchildren, Jack, Grace, Blake, Elizabeth and Penelope Gardner, Logan and Aiden Balk; great-great grandchildren, Elias Koenig, Emery, Brooks, and Autumn Brandt.

Preceded in death by her husband, Merlin in 1980 and son Randy in 1964; and her parents.

Graveside Services: 1:00 PM Friday, May 13 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Castalia Iowa. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences.