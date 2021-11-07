September 22, 1931-November 3, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Patricia Ann Kellner, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 3, at the Martin Suites in Cedar Falls.

She was born September 22, 1931, in Lawler, the daughter of Robert and Helen Koudelka Busta. She married Robert Kellner on February 16, 1952, in Fort Knox, KY. She was employed with Blacks Department Store, where she met Robert and was also a homemaker. They have been married for 69 wonderful years.

Survivors include: her husband, Robert of Cedar Falls; her children, Michael (Jan) Kellner of Cedar Falls, Kathleen Hughes of Cedar Falls, Paula (Alan) Seeley of Nisswa, MN, Mark (Linda) Kellner of Desoto, KS, Lisa (James) Haworth of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Gary Kellner; her great grandson, Sean Lowrey; her siblings, Donald Busta and Dorothy Heying.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

