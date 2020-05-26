× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann Hines (1944-2020)

EVANSDALE — Patricia Ann (Stephens) Hines, 76, of Evansdale, died May 22, at home.

She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Missouri, daughter of Orbis and Ella Stephens. She married Johnnie Hines on Sept. 6, 1963. He died Nov. 9, 2008.

Patricia ran an in-home daycare business called “Grandma’s Daycare.” She was an active member at Philadelphia Church of God.

Survived by: two sisters, Jean Stephens and Reva (Jimmy) Vaughn; two brothers, Loren (Charlotte) Stephens and Gleen Stephens; three daughters, Brenda Hines, Bridget (Ray) Fish, Louise Mitchell; a son, Orbis Hines; three grandchildren, Faye (Frank) Kucera, Isaac (Dezerea) Fish, and Brooke (Justin) Fish; three great-grandchildren, Caleb Banker, Cole Banker, and Minerva Fish; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Orbis and Ella; a sister, Corrine Camp; a brother, Ernest Stephens; her husband, Johnnie; and a son, Johnnie II.

Private family service: will be held, followed by burial at Waterloo Cemetery.