June 18, 1947-August 26, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Patricia Ann Hellum (née McCalla), 75, of Cedar Falls, IA, died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born on June 18, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Doris McCalla. Patricia graduated from MN School of Business.
She married Arthur Hellum March 9, 1968 in Richfield, Minnesota, he preceded her in death on November 3, 2012.
Patricia was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. She loved music, reading, pottery, she was a very talented artist. She enjoyed cooking and baking as well, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by: son, Timothy Hellum of Waterloo; daughter, Teresa (Brandon Marks) Hellum of Cedar Falls; 3 grandchildren, Arthur Jonathan Leonard-Hellum, Aubrey Marks, John Marks; two sisters, Kathy (David) Granum of Whitewater‚ WI and Peggy McCalla of Minnetonka‚ MN; and brother, Mike (Judy) McCalla of Eden Prairie‚ MN.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; and grandson Maximus Xavier Leonard-Hellum.
A Private Family Graveside is planned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
