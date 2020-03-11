(1954 - 2020)

Patricia Ann Fagan Jackson, age 65, passed away on March 4, 2020 after a six-year fight against lung cancer.

Patricia (Pat) was born on March 23, 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of William, Sr. and Katie Mallett Fagan. She grew up there and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972. Pat went on to attend Cornell College in Mt. Vernon Iowa. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1976. Pat continued her education graduating from University of Northern Iowa with a Master's in Education.

As Pat started her professional career, she realized that she wanted to pursue a career in social services to help people with behavioral disorders. She went back to school to secure her master's in social work from Loyola University in Chicago. Additionally, Pat obtained professional licenses and designations as a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Employee Assistance Professional, and National Certified Counselor.