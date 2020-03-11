(1954 - 2020)
Patricia Ann Fagan Jackson, age 65, passed away on March 4, 2020 after a six-year fight against lung cancer.
Patricia (Pat) was born on March 23, 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of William, Sr. and Katie Mallett Fagan. She grew up there and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972. Pat went on to attend Cornell College in Mt. Vernon Iowa. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1976. Pat continued her education graduating from University of Northern Iowa with a Master's in Education.
As Pat started her professional career, she realized that she wanted to pursue a career in social services to help people with behavioral disorders. She went back to school to secure her master's in social work from Loyola University in Chicago. Additionally, Pat obtained professional licenses and designations as a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Employee Assistance Professional, and National Certified Counselor.
Pat had a very successful career in the employee assistance field. Pat worked at Perspectives, an employee assistance provider, for over twenty-five years as an executive account manager until she retired in 2019. Pat was a very active member of professional organizations in the social service field such as the National Association of Social Workers and Employee Assistance Provider Association. She absolutely enjoyed providing help to others. She mentored several individuals throughout her career (especially young women) to support their success in their careers and life goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Personally, Pat was a very health conscious and fun person. She loved running, attending spinning, yoga classes and traveling. Pat loved her family and lifelong friendships.
Pat is survived by: her husband, Bob Jackson of 39 years; her daughter, Cassundra Jackson; three grandsons, Jordan Goodson, Lee Tolbert and Patrick Jackson; two sisters, Mary Gordon and Emma Cross; and two brothers, William Fagan, Jr. and Leonard Fagan. Pat is preceded in death by: her parents, William and Katie Fagan; and two brothers, Leroy Johnson and Thomas Johnson.
Pat will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Services will be noon Saturday, March 14, at Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
1044 Mobile St
Waterloo, IA 50703
12:00PM
1044 Mobile St
Waterloo, IA 50703
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.