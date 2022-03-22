May 7, 1946-March 19, 2022
WATERLOO-Patricia A. Watters, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 7, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Floyd and Helyn Cunningham Watters. She worked as an administrative assistant Fulton, Martin & Andres, P.C. and retired from Covenant Hospitals. Patricia was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed spending her time with horses, barrel racing in her youth, gardening, and fishing. Patricia also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Joe) Schaefer of Waterloo; one son, Dennis Petra of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Crystalyn (Sean) Alm of Snowhomish, WA, Catherine Schaefer of Waterloo, and Jake Noelting of Waterloo; and great-grandson, Zander Alm. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Michael Petra.
Memorial Services: 10:30 AM Thursday, March 24 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St, Waterloo. Visitation: 4:00—6:00 PM Wednesday, March 23 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, with a rosary starting at 4:00 PM. Inurnment to take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
