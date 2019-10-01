{{featured_button_text}}
(1949-2019)

WATERLOO -- Patricia Agnes (Lappe) Trushinsky, 70, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Sept. 28, of cancer.

She was born July 11, 1949, in Independence, daughter of Lawrence “Larry” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Willenburg) Lappe. She was one of 11 children. She married Milton Trushinsky in November 2011; he died in 2012.

Survived by: her son, Larry Hamilton of Waterloo; two daughters, Lisa Elliott of Des Moines and Leslie Hamilton of Las Vegas; and a granddaughter.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Celebration of Life services: will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Avenue assisted family with arrangements.

