Patricia A. Smith

(1950-2019)
SUMNER — Patricia Ann Smith, 69, of Sumner, died Monday, March 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born March 25, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Evelyn (Schulte) Schnieders. On July 19, 1975, she married Gary Smith at North Woods Park, rural Sumner.
Patty graduated from Tripoli High School in 1968 and attended Gates Business School in Waterloo. She began her professional career more than 30 years ago at Iowa State Teachers College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa), Cedar Falls, until recently, when her health no longer permitted.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.
Survived by: her husband; four sons and their children, Dan (Michelle) Smith of Sumner and Kaylea (Jon) Nybo, Lane, Jacob, and Evelyn Smith, Chris (Natalie) Smith of Waverly and Macy Smith, Erik (Jill) Smith of Wellsburg and Brynn, Trevyn, Chayton and Rhylan Smith, and Wes (Melanie) Smith of Waverly and Amaya and Tenleigh Smith; four siblings, Calista (Dan) Carr of St. Paul, Minn., Joseph (Julie) Schnieders of Indianola, Paul Schnieders of St. George, Utah, and Diane Bowers of Center Point; mother-in-law, Jean Smith of Sumner; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Jace Smith; father-in-law Valentine Smith; and brother-in-law, Jerry Bowers.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and an 8 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation also will be for an hour preceding services at the church Friday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the Jace Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Patty thoroughly enjoyed her job, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.