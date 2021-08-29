September 26, 1947-August 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Patricia A. “Patty” Marquart Graff, 73, passed away on August 23, 2021 from metastatic breast cancer. She was with her husband and family in Indianapolis. Patty was born September 26, 1947 in Waterloo, Iowa to George Julius Marquart and Kathryn Mary Sprio. She grew up in Waterloo, attending Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1965.

She married Gene Gamber in Cedar Falls in 1969. They moved to Indiana and later divorced. In 1990 she married William Graff in Boulder, Colorado. She retired in 2013 as Assistant Director of the Entrepreneurship Center at The University of Colorado Boulder Business School.

She is survived by her husband, William Graff of Boulder, daughter Sarah Gamber Smith of Carmel, Indiana, son Seth Gamber of Elkhart, Indiana, and grandchildren Emily and Connor.

She wants to be remembered as someone who loved her family, her Italian Heritage, and animals. She loved being silly with her grandkids. She picked up every penny. Loved to sing along with music from the 40s and 50s and knew all the words.

Her wish was to be cremated. Due to Covid, no service or celebration will be held at this time. Please direct memorials to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.