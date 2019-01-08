Patricia A. “Pat” Tucker

(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Patricia Ann “Pat” Tucker, 82, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes.
She was born June 26, 1936, in rural Postville, daughter of John C. and Eugenia Phillips May. She married Howard Tucker on June 17, 1972, in Spring Valley, Minn.; he died Dec. 31, 1998.
She attended Waukon High School. Pat worked as a nurse’s aide at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Waterloo for 15 years, retiring in 1973.
Survived by: a son, Gregory (Mary) Seitz of Raymond; three grandchildren, Fabian Seitz of Waterloo, Tessa (Aaron) McKenna of Raymond and Cody Cripe of Jesup; four great-grandchildren, Owen and Gavin Seitz, Adelyn and Mehla McKenna; and a sister, Joan Ewing of Oregon.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four brothers, Leo, Jerry, Robert and Gene May; and four sisters, Marcella Fencel, Mary Smith, Hazel Morin and Esther Smith.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, and also one hour before services at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave., No. 401, Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Pat enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and had a love for animals. She will be greatly missed.
