(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Patricia A. “Pat” Kennedy, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born May 15, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Raymond and Hazel Seeley Ainsworth. She married Harold Stevens on Sept. 26, 1948, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Nov. 11, 1956. She then married Arthur C. Kennedy on Oct. 23, 1958, in Cedar Falls; he preceded her in death May 30, 1998.
Pat graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1943. She was a homemaker and a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
Survived by: two sons, Ronald (Mary Ann) Stevens of Greeley, Colo., and Mark (Chris) Kennedy of Waterloo; a daughter, Ann (Steve) Schuler of Waterloo; and seven grandchildren, Julie Stevens, Sarah (Jason) Nordman, Mandy Kennedy, Calvin Kennedy, Neal Kennedy, Randi (Chris) Wilson and April Boleyn; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husbands; a brother, Jack Ainsworth; and a sister, Jeanne Gott.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Friendship Village Chapel, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, with a 10 a.m. committal service at Garden View Chapel at the Garden of Memories Cemetery prior to services. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 24, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Friendship Village or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
