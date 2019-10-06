(1935-2019)
WATERLOO — Patricia “Pat” Chidester, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 8, 1935, to Martin Fettkether and Genevive Kolb Fettkether. She married Donald Truog on Aug. 19, 1952, in Oelwein; they later divorced. She married Albert Chidester in September 1974.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Lynn Milligan of Evansdale, Nick (Sandy) Truog of West Plains, Mo., Theresa Truog of Fairbank, Donald Truog of Texas and Annette (Kenny) Kayser of Texas; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Steve Chidester, Vicky, Greg, Joy and Dawn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Robert, Norbert, Harold, Charles and Leon; a sister, Mary; and infant son Alan.
Pat loved her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crosswords and game shows and her fur baby, Lucy.
