Patricia A. Howell

(1956-2020)
WAVERLY -- Patricia Ann Howell, 63, of Waverly, died Tuesday, March 31, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born April 20, 1956, in Waverly, daughter of Murel “Bud” and Josephine (Weires) Dorman. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1974 and from Wartburg College in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She received her master's degree from Viterbo in La Crosse, Wis., in 1998.
Pat married Mike Howell on June 30, 1979, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Pat taught second-grade in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2012
Survivors: her husband; a son, Nick (Amy) Howell of Tiffin; a daughter, Megan (Joe) Hoskins of Waterloo; grandchildren, Nolan and Myles Howell and Norah and Hazel Hoskins; two sisters, Mary (Bonnie) Winninger-Dorman and Susan (Douglas) Bast, both of Waverly; and a sister-in-law, Denise (Dennis) Book of Freeport, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Thomas, and her twin brother, Michael Dorman.
Services: Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private graveside services will be Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly.
Her true love were her grandkids, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She loved reading books to them, loved snuggles, loved playing games with them and FaceTiming her kids. She also loved shopping, finding the best deals and was always ready to tell everyone about her deals.
