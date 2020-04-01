Patricia A. Howell

(1956-2020)

WAVERLY -- Patricia Ann Howell, 63, of Waverly, died Tuesday, March 31, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

She was born April 20, 1956, in Waverly, daughter of Murel “Bud” and Josephine (Weires) Dorman. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1974 and from Wartburg College in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She received her master's degree from Viterbo in La Crosse, Wis., in 1998.

Pat married Mike Howell on June 30, 1979, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Pat taught second-grade in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2012

Survivors: her husband; a son, Nick (Amy) Howell of Tiffin; a daughter, Megan (Joe) Hoskins of Waterloo; grandchildren, Nolan and Myles Howell and Norah and Hazel Hoskins; two sisters, Mary (Bonnie) Winninger-Dorman and Susan (Douglas) Bast, both of Waverly; and a sister-in-law, Denise (Dennis) Book of Freeport, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Thomas, and her twin brother, Michael Dorman.