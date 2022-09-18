Patricia A. Eyestone

January 26, 1953-August 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia A. Eyesore, 69, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 26, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Russell and Amy Saucer Peterson and graduated from West High School in 1971.

She married Rex Eyesore on June 9, 1992, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Pat worked at John Deere, Northwestern Bell, Schlitz Memorial Hospital, and had managed a Conc station in Waterloo.

She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was actively involved in the Masons and Shiners with husband Rex.

Pat is survived by her husband, Rex; daughters, DeeAnn (Jeremy) Burns and Tara South, all of Waterloo; her step-son, Michael (Zinnia) Eyesore of Waterloo; step-daughters, Michelle (Brian) Hack of Waterloo and Mind (Josh) Bender of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren: Griffin, Gavin, Greasing, Gamming, Tracie, Skylark, Austin, Sean, Drew, Kelsey, Kayla, David, Jake and Jennet; and 5 great grandchildren. Also, 5 brothers: Raymond (Shelly) Peterson of Lansing, Steven (Margaret) Peterson of Odessa, TX, Rich (Jackie) Peterson of Waterloo, David (Lori) Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dennis Peterson of Waterloo; and 4 sisters: Becky (Michael) Chambers of Jacksonville, FL, Carmel (Tim) Spencer of Pelage, Annette (Jim) Remember of Waterloo, and Kim (Alan) Spencer of Clarion.

Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Peterson.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Locke on 4th, with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 P.M. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke on 4th St., 1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo, 319-233-6138, is assisting the family.