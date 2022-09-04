Patricia A. Eyestone

January 26, 1953-August 28, 2022

Patricia A. Eyestone, 69, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 26, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Russell and Amy Saucer Peterson and graduated from West High School in 1971.

She married Rex Eyestone on June 9, 1992, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Pat worked at John Deere, Northwestern Bell, Schoitz Memorial Hospital, and had managed a Conoco station in Waterloo.

She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was actively involved in the Masons and Shriners with husband Rex.

Pat is survived by her husband, Rex; daughters, DeeAnn (Jeremy) Burns and Tamra South, all of Waterloo; her step-son, Michael (Zinaida) Eyestone of Waterloo; step-daughters, Michelle (Brian) Haack of Waterloo and Mindi (Josh) Bender of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren: Griffin, Gavin, Greysin, Gannin, Tracie, Skyler, Austin, Sean, Drew, Kelsie, Kayla, David, Jake and Jenna; and 5 great grandchildren. Also, 5 brothers: Raymond (Shelly) Peterson of Lansing, Steven (Margaret) Peterson of Odessa, TX, Rich (Jackie) Peterson of Waterloo, David (Lori) Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dennis Peterson of Waterloo; and 4 sisters: Becky (Michael) Chambers of Jacksonville, FL, Carmel (Tim) Spencer of Pella, Annette (Jim) Rechenberger of Waterloo, and Kim (Alan) Spencer of Clarion.

Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Peterson.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements, 319-233-6138.