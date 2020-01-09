Patricia A. Cook

(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Patricia Ann Cook, 70, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Deery Suites at the Western Home Communities.
She was born in Waterloo on Jan. 30, 1949, daughter of Phillip “Shorty” and Faith (Rains) Betts. She married James Raymond Cook in Evansdale on Nov. 11, 1967.
Pat attended schools in Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1967. She worked as a school cook for Sunnyside Temple Christian School and later in food service at the University of Northern Iowa before retiring in 2001.
Survived by: her husband of 52 years; her sons, Kelly (Marge Benavidez) Cook of Evansdale and Korey J. (fiancee Christine Peters) Cook of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Jaime R. Cook of Waterloo; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Larry D. (JoAnn) Betts of Clarksville; a sister, Bonnie (William) Wiegert of Stanley; and many other friends and family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life: at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with private burial at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pat had a big heart which led her to become a pet therapy volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice. She had a great sense of humor, complementary to Jim’s joking nature. Pat was a bona fide treasure hunter shopping at garage sales, Goodwill and other secondhand stores until her health no longer allowed.
