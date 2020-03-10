Patricia A. Benson

Patricia Ann Mahurin was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 9, 1936, to Ward Elmo Mahurin and Violet Beatrice Curtiss. On March 6, 2020, Patricia entered into the presence of the Lord. Patricia married Michael John Loftus on June 11, 1955, and together they had six children. She was a 1954 graduate of East Waterloo. She had a passion for ballroom dancing, natural healing, her family, and the Lord. She found joy working outdoors, woodworking, and preparing for family gatherings. She is survived by her sisters, Betty (Jerry) Burggraf of Minneapolis, MN, Marie (Dave) Wagner of Yellville, AR, and Peggy (Mike) Haskett of Yakima, WA. Her children; Dan (Debra) Loftus of Douds, IA, Cindy (Bill) Saak of Reinbeck, IA, Gary (Diane) Loftus of Dike, IA, Teresa (John) Ravetto of Marysville, WA, Randy (Kerry) Loftus of Cottonwood, AZ, and David (Linda) Loftus of Grundy Center, IA . Predeceased by her father, 1994, her stepmother, Jeanne Morris Mahurin McKee, and her mother on February 4, 2004. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Rob (Mindy) Saak, Stacey (Steve) Little, Diane Loftus, Chasity Bergman, Rod (Sarah) Loftus, Lance (Jamie) Coupaud, Colt (Jackie) Loftus, Katie (Brent) Schmitz, Adam (Amber) Block, Tim (Nicole) Loftus, Jessica (Nick) Suender, Ryan (Megan) Block, Amanda (Mike) Geerdes, Amy (Nick) Nesbitt, Laura (Cartha) Johnson, Jared (Mandie) Block, Angie (David) Mueller, Thomas (Natasha) Ravetto, Elizabeth Ravetto, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.