WATERLOO — Patricia A. Arthur, 91, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Friday, Sept. 6, of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of Frances R. and Helena Klein Conners, and graduated from OLVA High School in 1945. She married Harry “Gene” Arthur on July 28, 1952, in Waterloo; he died Nov. 6, 2017.
Following high school, she worked at Rath Meat Packing Co. for 10 years. For most of her life she was a homemaker.
Survivors: a son, Joseph Arthur of Waterloo; a daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” (Ken) Webbeking of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Anne (Dr. Matt Northrop) Webbeking, Max (Andrea) Webbeking, Allison Arthur, and Andrew Arthur; and a great-grandchild, Madeline Webbeking.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sisters, Kathryn Schafer, Helene Van Reenan, Betty McGrane‚ and Mary Hutcheson; and a brother, Patrick Conners.
Services: There will be no services. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
