Patricia Akin

Patricia A. Akin

(1943-2018)

DIKE — Patricia Ann (Cramer) Akin, 75, of Urbana and formerly of Dike, died Dec. 21, 2018, at home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1943, daughter of Frances Cramer and Gladys (Hahn) Cramer O’Flynn. She grew up in the Allison area. She married James Akin on Dec. 31, 1961, and lived 40 years in Dike before moving to Urbana.

Survivors: her husband; five daughters, Felicia (Ronald) Hartman of Minnesota, Monica (Dale) Mock of Mississippi, Valerie (Allan Schott) Crew of Dike, and Valynda (Dave Thayer) Akin and Alexia (Jerry Ryan) Akin, both of Cedar Rapids; and eight grandchildren.

Services: A memorial open house will be 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Urbana Community Center, 102 Capital Ave., Urbana.

Memorials: to the family in lieu of flowers.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

