Pat Hollis

(1922-2019)

WATERLOO —- Pat Hollis, 97, of Friendship Village, died Friday, Aug. 9, at Lakeview Landing at Friendship Village.

She was born April 28, 1922, in Lincoln, daughter of Claus H. and Helena Harders Mildenstein. She graduated from East High School in 1940. Pat married Hubert G. “Lefty” Woolman on Jan. 1, 1941, in Waterloo; he died Feb. 23, 1984. She married J. Gordon Hollis on March 21, 1987, in Waterloo; he died Aug. 5, 2008.

Pat worked for Rath Packing Co., J.C. Penney, and retired from Cadillac Lanes after 15 years at the control desk. She was a member of AMVETS Post 19 Auxiliary and the Waterloo Bowling Association.

Survivors: a son, Terry (Mina) Woolman of Urbandale; a daughter, Connie Clark of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Shawn (Sheryl) Woolman of Urbandale, Teresa (Jason) Higgins of Johnston, Mindy James (Luther Lefler) of Locust, N.C., and Stephanie James (Ken Johnson) of Waukon; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Sheryl (Charles) Snyder of New Oxford, Pa., Curt (Betty) Hollis of Waterloo, and Joyce (Rich) Brandhorst of Waterloo; four stepgrandchildren, Heidi (Mark) Zona of South Barrington, Ill., Blake (Sally) Hollis of Waterloo, Shelley (David) Lehman of Plainfield, and Raquel (Jeff) Oberheu of Cedar Falls; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands, Hubert and Gordon; and a sister, Lois Hess.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, preceded by interment at 9:30 a.m. at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: to Friendship Village Health Pavilion, American Cancer Society, South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com

Pat enjoyed bowling (she twice bowled a 600 series), cards, crafts, but above all loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a “HUGGER” and loved to give hugs and receive them. Maybe that was why she never met a stranger who wasn’t soon a friend.

