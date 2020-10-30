August 1, 1934-October 25, 2020

Pat Cornish, 86, of Oelwein, passed away Sunday October 25, 2020, at Oelwein Healthcare Center. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m., on Monday November 2, 2020, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home with Chaplain Al Biere officiating. Inurnment will be in Fontana Cemetery at Hazleton at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Patricia Rae Cornish was born in Waterloo on August 1, 1934, to parents Albert and Irene (Card) Campbell. She attended school in Waterloo. On May 11, 1952 she was united in marriage with Roland Cornish in Ft. Collins, Colo. They later divorced. Pat was a mother, cook and waitress. Over the years she managed and owned several restaurants, including Ma’s Tiny Café in Hazleton. Pat was a member of The Emma Arnold Memorial Society with both the Methodist and Presbyterian churches in Hazleton. She had been a correspondent with the Oelwein Daily Register. She initiated the Santa Bag program for the children of Hazleton and was a member of the Coffee Club in Hazleton.