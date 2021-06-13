 Skip to main content
Pastor Robert Lee Holmes
June 24, 1948-May 28, 2021

WATERLOO – Pastor Robert Lee Holmes, 72, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Durant, MS to Willie D. Holmes, Sr. and Lille Mae Williams Holmes.

He was the pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA for 31 years and also a monumental pillar within the Cedar Valley.

Memorials may be directed to his wife, Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes and family at 402 Courtland St., Waterloo, IA 50703 and 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., Waterloo, IA 50703. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11 am Saturday, June 19, 2021, also at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Services is assisting the family.

