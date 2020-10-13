Pastor Jack Nation

Jack was born on June 20, 1930, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the son of John, Sr. and Viola (Rogers) Nation. He attended school in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Following school, Jack enlisted in the Army in June 1947. After being honorably discharged in December 1948, Jack moved back to Anadarko where he worked in a small aircraft factory. In 1949, moved to California and continued a career in aviation, rising through management ranks and traveling the world for Northrop Aircraft. In June of 1953, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Vickers and they were united in marriage to on December 18, 1953 in Los Angeles, California. The couple made their home in Carson, California where their raised their son and five daughters. In 1976, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where Jack attended Christ For The Nations Institute, graduating in 1978. He then attended Clarksville School of Theology in Clarksville, Tennessee receiving his Master of Divinity degree in 1980. Jack served as associate pastor in several churches including, Shady Grove Non-Denominational Church in Grand Prairie, Texas from 1977-1982, Open Bible Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma from 1982-1984, Open Bible Church in Waterloo, Iowa from 1985-1986. Jack served as Senior Pastor at Open Bible Church in Waverly, Iowa from 1986 until retiring in 1997.