WATERLOO-Pastor Harold Price Martin, 89, of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born August 10, 1931, in Columbia, MO, the son of Sterling Price and Susan Hay Martin. He graduated from Stanwood High School and received his BA from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA, and his MA from Dubuque Theological Seminary. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Patricia Armstrong in Spokane, WA, in 1955, they were later divorced. He married Ruth (Westercamp) Denny in Waterloo in 1985. Harold was a pastor for 8 churches in IA and IL. Survived by: his wife, Ruth of Waterloo; 2 sons, Steve (Julie) Martin of St. Louis, MO; Dave (Terri) Martin of Cedar Rapids; 2 daughters, Becky (Kris) Koopman of Gilbertville; Deb (Rich Grundman) Melchert of Eden Prairie, MN; 2 step-children, Gene (Christine) Denny of Johnston; Debbie Denny of Memphis, TN; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrel (Bonnie) Martin of Cedar Rapids and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents and one great-grandson. Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mon., July 26, 2021, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at La Porte City Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be held in West View Cemetery in La Porte City, with military rites conducted by the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2280 Waterloo, Iowa 50704-2280 or Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702. La Porte City Funeral Home is handling arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.