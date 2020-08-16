Parker A. Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parker Allen Smith, 86, passed away August 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd) The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. The family respectfully asks guests to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Parker graduated from Plainfield High School and had a career in the grocery business, culminating in owning his own store, Smith’s Super Valu in Garner, Iowa.

Parker is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Joan (Schmadeke), of Ankeny, his children, Douglas (Marion) of Rosemount, MN, Brenda of Ankeny, Drew (Sue) of Hiawatha, and Scott (Deb) of Ankeny; brother, Claire of Albuquerque, NM; 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

