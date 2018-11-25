(1935-2018)
WATERLOO — Pansy Sena Alcorn, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Friendship Village (Lakeview Landing) of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Hampton, daughter of Martin and Addie Simonsen Larsen. She married Robert J. “Bob” Alcorn on Feb. 5, 1972 in Hampton; he died June 22, 2018.
Pansy was a 1953 graduate of Franklin Consolidated High School and received her B.A. from Drake University. She taught third grade for 17 years. Most of her time was spent teaching at Ramsey Elementary School in Albert Lea, Minn.
Survived by: a son, Allen (Angie) Alcorn of Waterloo; a daughter, Shari (Darren) Cary of Waterloo; two grandsons, Dylan and Jesse Alcorn; and a sister, Janice (Roger) Vaughn of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Marvin Larsen; and a sister, Deloris Moffitt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday and also for an hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Pansy enjoyed playing the piano. She was a church accompanist for 70 years. She volunteered at Orange Elementary as a teacher’s assistant. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and playing ping pong. She was devoted to serving God and her family.
