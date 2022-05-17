Pamela Sue Nugent

August 28, 1959-May 15, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Pamela Sue Nugent was born August 28, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of LeRoy and Denise McNamee and Sharon (Rose) and John Wingert. She graduated from East High School in 1977. After high school, Pam served in the United States Army. She was married to James Nugent on July 10, 1982 in Waterloo, Iowa. Pam made her career at GMAC Mortgage for many years. She enjoyed horses, pugs and shopping. Pam had a deep faith and was very active in her church. Family time was her biggest enjoyment, especially the time with her grandkids.

Pam passed away May 15, 2022 at Edencrest at Sienna Hills in Ankeny at the age of 62. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Wingert, step-father, John Wingert and her step-mother, Denise McNamee. Pam is survived by her father, LeRoy McNamee of Cedar Falls; husband, James Nugent of Ankeny, formerly of Elk Run Heights; two sons: Aaron (Jaime) Nugent of Cedar Falls and Andrew (Ilonka) Nugent of Altoona; daughter, Kelsey (Adam) Jackson of Altoona; five grandchildren: Tyler, Jackson and Aubrey Nugent and Logan and Caleb Jackson; a brother, Jack McNamee of Evansdale; two sisters: Kristi (John) Lundy of Elk Run Heights and Angie (Rob) Allison of Des Moines and extended loving family.

Memorials to St. Croix Hospice, 302 N. Grand Ave., Suite 5, Charles City, IA 50616.

Visitation: Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Services: Friday, May 20, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 12:30 pm.

Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Rites Conducted by American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and Army National Guard.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.