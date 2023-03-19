March 15, 2023

DUNKERTON-Pamela McNamara age 70 of Dunkerton passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation: 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 24 and for one hour before the service, Saturday at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25 at Woods Funeral Home.

Inurnment: at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.

A lunch will be served at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Fairbank following the service.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.