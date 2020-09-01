Pamela S. Johnson

She was united in marriage to Ron Johnson on August 1, 1964 in Spencer, Iowa. Not long after she and Ron moved to Waterloo, Iowa where they began their careers and family. Pam taught as a string music teacher in the Waterloo Community schools and is responsible for hundreds of children learning to love and play stringed instruments. She did this not only through the school system but also through private lessons that she taught out of her home. She put on Christmas concerts in the local malls and her church. She organized parade floats where the children sat on hay bales playing ‘fiddle music’ for the crowds as she accompanied them on her accordion, in addition to putting on hundreds of school concerts and participating in the Suzuki program at UNI. She came back out of retirement to teach 4th-8th grade Orchestra in the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and finally retired once more in 2005.