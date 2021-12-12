WATERLOO-Pamela S. Gulsvig Glaza, 60, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital. She was born November 2, 1961, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Ronald N. and Doris M. (Casteel) Gulsvig. Pam graduated from Central High School and AIC. She married Clinton L. Smith—they had one daughter (Sara). Later, she married Todd Moline—they had three daughters (Callie, Hannah, and Lindsay). Anyone who knew Pam, knew how much she cared for people and that was the foundation of her career in customer service, working at Maple Lanes, HyVee, and most recently Sedgwick as an insurance service specialist. She especially found great reward in helping her clients at Sedgwick receive the benefits they needed in their time of great need. Pam was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and was President of her bowling league at Maple Lanes, succeeding her Mom in that position. She is survived by her daughters: Sara Smith, Waterloo; Callie (Mark) Paar, Cedar Falls; Hannah Moline, Wateroo; and Lindsay (Brett Kressin) Moline, Waterloo, nine grandchildren: Tyler, Kalyssa, Alexa, Brayden, Keegan, Brynley, Madelynn, Olivia, and Brett Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Elayna; two brothers, Terry Nielsen, New Orleans, LA, Joe (Samantha)Gulsvig, Westfield, MA; and sister, Kris Neilsen, Minneapolis, MN. Pam is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Pete Nielsen. Pam brought light and joy to virtually everyone who met her. She had an infectious smile that lit up, especially in her enjoyment of her family. She loved life, and her Lord Jesus Christ and was deeply devoted to her family, which she loved more than anything else on earth. Her family directed memorial services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, December 15th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Waterloo with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials are directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences.