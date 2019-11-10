{{featured_button_text}}
Candle memorial

(1946-2019)

WATERLOO — Pamela “Pam” Pauley, 73, of Waterloo, formerly of Waukon, died Friday, Nov. 8, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

She was born March 7, 1946, in Elkader, daughter of Duane and Eunice Leonard Feller. She married Edward B. Pauley on Oct. 3, 1967, in Washburn; he died Dec. 21, 2012.

Pam was a homemaker and full-time mother.

Survivors: a son, Tony (Jennifer) Pauley and their children, Baylie, Kolton and Emily, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Tammi (Keith) Foster and their children, Scott, Courtney, Kelsey and Matthew, all of Riceville, and Traci (Don) Talaska and their children, Reese and Rylee, all of Waterloo; and four great-grandchildren, Ricky, AnnaRose, Abe, and Scarlett.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Mary; and a niece, Christine.

Services: A family graveside service is planned for the spring. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service-West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Pam was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved the outdoors and spending time on the river with her husband and children.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments