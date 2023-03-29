May 1, 1949-March 27, 2023
WATERLOO-Pamela “Pam” Jensen was born May 1, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Burdette and Ruth (Mathews) Jensen. She graduated from Waterloo West High School and attended Pitzes Beauty School. Pam worked at Sieberts Laundry and Engineered Products for many years. She loved her dogs and all kinds of animals.
Pam passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial at the age of 73. She is survived by Cathy Hohenberger, her partner of 44 years, of Waterloo, Iowa; two dogs, Misfit and Naughty Boy; three sisters, Eunice (Jim) Hayek of Davenport, Iowa, Danette (Bruce) Schaefer of Waterloo, Iowa and Denise (Steve) Kafer Mehalovich of Des Moines, Iowa; one brother, Ed (Jan) Jensen of Waterloo, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Memorial Visitation: Thursday, March 30, 2023, at from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo
Memorial Service: Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com
