February, 20, 1960-January 4, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Pamela “Pam” Anne Hammers, 62, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born February, 20, 1960 in Cedar Rapids to Donald and Dorothy (Justin) Pisney. Following high school, Pam attended UNI earning a BA in Earth Science.

They say you die the way you lived, and Pam Hammers died a warrior’s death. She fought for everything she ever got. She fought her way through Crohn’s Disease without medication. She fought her way to a degree in Geology through crippling abdominal pain. She ran a private martial arts dojo for years, teaching others to harness their power, face their fears, and know when it’s time to fight and when it’s time to walk away.

She balanced her warrior’s spirit by finding the love of her life in Terry Hammers. Terry was the kindest, gentlest, most joyful man you could ever hope to meet. When she lost Terry at 38, she balanced her warrior’s spirit by becoming a healer through Shiatsu and by surrounding herself with warm, loving, joyful friends.

Pam made no apologies for who she was. It was her way or the highway. And if you were in her ‘pack’ you knew it.

She knew how to balance hard and soft. When to use each, and when to use both. She knew that fighting isn’t always about winning. Sometimes the fight is in the letting go.

She knew that inner battles were the hardest, and would challenge each of us to face our fears and be our unabashed selves.

Pam will be dearly missed and her memory cherished by her family: mother, Dorothy Pisney; brother, Edward (Karen) Pisney; niece and nephews, Sam, Abby, Nathan and Zack.

And by her chosen family: Cara Briggs Farmer (Marion), Linda Dirlam (Cedar Falls), and all those who knew her warrior’s spirit.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry; father, Donald Pisney.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, January 9 at the funeral home; resuming at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home until the time of service. There will be a private family inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Memorials may be directed to Pam’s family.