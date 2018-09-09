Pamela Myhr

(1956-2018)
WATERLOO — Pamela C. Myhr, 61, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 27, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Gordon and Beth (Barth) Berg. She married Brad Myhr on Nov. 10, 1979, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Pamela worked in the office at Central Middle School in Waterloo for 20 years, retiring in 2016.
Survived by: her husband, Brad of Cedar Falls; two sons, Britt (Anya) Myhr of Cedar Falls and Dirk (Beth) Myhr of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; a brother, Scott (Shelly) Berg of Modesto, Calif.; her stepfather, Don Tomaka of Cedar Falls; two stepbrothers, Ronny (Terry) Tomaka of Dallas, Texas, and Donny Tomaka of Cedar Falls; and a stepsister, Connie Trout of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a grandson, Dane Myhr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
