Pamela Marie (McFadden) Morales

June 21, 1955-October 28, 2022

MARION-Pamela “Pam” M. Morales, 67, of Marion, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette with Rev. Ralph Davis celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery, rural Fayette. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 3rd at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette and for one hour preceding Mass at the Church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the University of Iowa Ophthalmology Department or a charity of your choice. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Pam’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Pamela Marie, daughter of John and Mary Jo (Brunkhorst) McFadden of Randalia was born on June 21, 1955. She was a graduate of West Central Community Schools and Kirkwood Community College. On July 26, 1980, she was united in marriage with Dave Morales at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette. They lived in Cedar Rapids for many years as well as the Chicago and Austin areas, where she was an office assistant for various companies.

Pam was known for her vibrant personality, contagious energy, and positive attitude. She had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Pam is survived by her brothers, Michael (Cindy) McFadden of Randalia, Vincent (Paula) McFadden of Waterloo; sister, Anne Huey of Cedar Falls; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dave on May 2, 2016; brother, Tom McFadden; sister, Patricia Hertog; and brother-in-law, Steve Morales.