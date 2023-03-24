March 18th, 2023
ARVEDA, CO-Pamela Mae Grotegut, 76 years of age, was surrounded by her three daughters when she passed away peacefully due to complications following open heart surgery at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado on March 18th, 2023.
Pam’s Celebration of Life will be held at Horan & McConaty in Arvada, Colorado on Saturday, April 1st at 1pm with reception to follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.