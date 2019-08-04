{{featured_button_text}}
Pamela M. Tjebkes

Pamela Tjebkes

(1959-2019)

WATERLOO — Pamela Mae Tjebkes, 60, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 10, at ManorCare in Waterloo.

She was born March 18, 1959, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Albert and Virginia (Jacobsen) Tjebkes.

Pam was a graduate of Northern University High School and the University of Northern Iowa. She worked for Job Service of Iowa for several years. Pam was a member of Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo, where she volunteered as a sound technician. She and her family also raised purebred Maltese dogs.

Survived by: her sister, Judy Gondek of Marion; two nieces, Monica (Dennis) Jarchow of Cedar Falls and Holly Scholl of Holly Ridge, N.C.; two nephews, Joshua (Vickie) Gondek of Urbandale and Jacob (Julie) Gondek of Mount Vernon; and six great-nieces and nephews, Jack and Jenna Jarchow of Cedar Falls, Nathan and Nicholas Gondek of Urbandale and Sam and Sara Gondek of Mount Vernon.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents: and her brother, Steve Tjebkes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her family at their lake home in Lake Delhi. Pam also enjoyed spending time with her family at the holidays, especially Christmas.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Pamela M. Tjebkes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments