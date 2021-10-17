January 12, 1948-October 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Pamela L. Terrell, 73, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 7, at home.

She was born January 12, 1948 in Des Moines, daughter of Paul and Beverly Grant Terrell.

Pam graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966 and received her B. A. degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970. She was a 5th and 6th grade teacher with the Waterloo Community School District for 33 years, retiring in 2003.

Survivors include: two sisters, Sandy (George) Ritland of Ankeny and Michelle (Steve) Hanson of Charles City; a brother, Forry (Cheryl) Smith of Alamo, California; eight nieces and nephews, Joe, Jake, Mike and Lindsey Ritland, Emma and Mitchell Hanson, and Tanner and Olivia Smith; four great nieces and nephews, Killian, Sydney and Audrey, and Cole Ritland.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Paul Terrell, her mother, Beverly Smith and her step father, Spec Smiith.

Services may be held at a future date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

